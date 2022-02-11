Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

CXM opened at $11.47 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $49,193.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.