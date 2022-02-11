SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.87. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.72.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,576 shares of company stock worth $3,668,333. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

