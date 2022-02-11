SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Down 97.3% in January

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SQIDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 177,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,230. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
About SQI Diagnostics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.