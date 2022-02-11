SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Down 97.3% in January

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SQIDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 177,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,230. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.