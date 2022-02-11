StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a market cap of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

