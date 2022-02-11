Standard Family Office LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Standard Family Office LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $911,544,000 after buying an additional 208,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $870,399,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $213.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.92. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

