Standard Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Standard Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 645.0% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.