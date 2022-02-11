Standard Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Standard Family Office LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

Shares of UPS opened at $220.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.