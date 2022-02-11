Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $145.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $215.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.80.

Shares of SWK opened at $164.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.11. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $159.85 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198,873 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

