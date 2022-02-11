Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.22

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 66295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.67%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

