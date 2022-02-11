Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 51,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Star Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Longstreet Property located in Nevada. The company was founded on December 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

