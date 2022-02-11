Step Finance (STEP) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $818,501.42 and $3.35 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00045122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.00 or 0.06858624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,485.99 or 0.99895637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051111 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.