Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $28,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $39,843.75.

On Thursday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $56,250.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $56,250.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $57,812.50.

On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $71,875.00.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 166,889 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

