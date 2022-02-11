Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

