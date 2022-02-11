Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Laboratory Co. of America Call Options (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 12,430 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 840% compared to the average daily volume of 1,322 call options.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $100,156,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $63,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $282.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.78 and its 200-day moving average is $289.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $228.01 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

