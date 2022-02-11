Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doma alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

DOMA opened at $3.51 on Friday. Doma has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Doma will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.