StockNews.com Downgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMX. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

AMX opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

