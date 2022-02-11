StockNews.com Downgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Hold

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $143.61 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

