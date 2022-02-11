StockNews.com Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Sell

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZRE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.
Shares of AZRE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 225,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,756. The stock has a market cap of $747.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 47.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 88,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
