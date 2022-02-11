StockNews.com Lowers SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Hold

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $70.48.
In other news, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 444,715 shares during the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.