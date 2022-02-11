Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $447.84 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $447.84 million and approximately $30.40 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002751 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00102858 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj's total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 383,661,147 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

