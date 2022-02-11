Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,692 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 798,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,765,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

