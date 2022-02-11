Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,086,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after buying an additional 187,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after buying an additional 185,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,903,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,462,000 after buying an additional 99,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.82.

