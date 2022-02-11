Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 98,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $309,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

