Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 4,110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. CLSA boosted their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

JD traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $74.92. 162,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,833,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

