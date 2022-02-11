Stuart Lorimer Acquires 29 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($203.92).

BAG stock opened at GBX 525 ($7.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £588.15 million and a PE ratio of 18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 515.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 526.48. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.98).

BAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.76) to GBX 517 ($6.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.86) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on A.G. BARR from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 580 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.66).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

