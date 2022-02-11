Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS STBI opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

