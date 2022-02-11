Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
OTCMKTS STBI opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $20.50.
About Sturgis Bancorp
