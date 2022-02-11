Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.55. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 215,825 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $928.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 5.59.
Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 506.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.
