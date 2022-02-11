Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.55. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 215,825 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $928.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 5.59.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 506.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 982.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,918,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,301,000 after buying an additional 64,366,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 8,529,816 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,324,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,758,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 1,648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,851,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,745,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,050,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 720,414 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.

