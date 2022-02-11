Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Position Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,845,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 607,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Sunoco worth $330,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 44.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 85.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $43.46 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

In other Sunoco news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

