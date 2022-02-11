SVB Leerink Cuts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $155.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $179.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.07.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.11. Seagen has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $624,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 21.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 90.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,915,000 after acquiring an additional 418,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

