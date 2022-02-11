SVB Leerink Downgrades Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Underperform

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.29% from the company’s previous close.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Incyte by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.