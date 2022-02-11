Tapmydata (TAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.21 million and $1.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00246699 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005385 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,703,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.