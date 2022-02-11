TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $110.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $79.63 on Friday. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after acquiring an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in TechTarget by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,610,000 after acquiring an additional 465,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

