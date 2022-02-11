Tekla World Healthcare Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

