Teladoc Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.72.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

