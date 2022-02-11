Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLSNY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.22.
Shares of TLSNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 25,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,672. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
