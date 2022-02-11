Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLSNY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Shares of TLSNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 25,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,672. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

