TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,156,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,600 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises 0.6% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.23% of TELUS worth $69,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TELUS by 1.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TELUS by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,793 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TELUS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,441,000 after purchasing an additional 172,715 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. 60,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

