Tenet Healthcare Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THC. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

THC opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after buying an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,909,000 after acquiring an additional 450,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.