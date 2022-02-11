Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by Barclays from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

Shares of THC stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

