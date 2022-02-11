TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 125,700 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARYE remained flat at $$9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,755. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

