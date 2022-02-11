Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TDC. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

