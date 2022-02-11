Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Shares of TER stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.21%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

