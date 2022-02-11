Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.32 billion.

Shares of TEVA remained flat at $$8.81 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 219,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,620. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.