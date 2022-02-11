TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$132.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TFI International to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$136.62.

Shares of TFII opened at C$138.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$131.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$135.86. TFI International has a one year low of C$87.52 and a one year high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$569,991,504.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

