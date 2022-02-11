The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 39.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

