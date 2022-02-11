The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 695,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,079 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $52,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $121,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 18.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $192,000.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.14. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

