The Crypto Prophecies Price Up 69.7% Over Last Week (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $7.28 million and $1.81 million worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded up 69.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.25 or 0.07090136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.15 or 0.99708572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006349 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,758,721 coins and its circulating supply is 96,556,299 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

