The Eastern Company (EML) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Eastern stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.00. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 3.38%.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $232,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 44,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,144.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastern stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Eastern worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.