The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 156,151 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCV opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

