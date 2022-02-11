The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

BAX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.