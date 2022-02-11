The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives GBX 318 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.30).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.60) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.92) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Monday, January 17th.

GYM traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 240.50 ($3.25). 49,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,368. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 223 ($3.02) and a one year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.29). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 248.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 266.47. The company has a market cap of £427.49 million and a P/E ratio of -11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

